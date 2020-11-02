Carl R. Hillman Sr., a native of LaSalle, IL and a resident of Plaquemine, LA died on October 27, 2020. He was 86 years old. Carl graduated from the University of Illinois with honors. He took a job in Louisiana upon graduation where he met his wife Judy and raised his family. He was retired from Ethyl Corp. with 37 years of service as a Mechanical Engineer. Carl is survived by his wife Judith LoBue Hillman. They were married for 62 years. He is also survived by his son Carl R. Hillman, Jr. and wife Anita of Chalmette, LA, son Mark Hillman, wife Susan and children Jason and Amy all of Fort Walton Beach, FL and son Eric Hillman, wife Angela, and children Brooke, Tanner, and Carson all of Prairieville, LA. Services will be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.