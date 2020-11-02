1/1
Carl R. Hillman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl R. Hillman Sr., a native of LaSalle, IL and a resident of Plaquemine, LA died on October 27, 2020. He was 86 years old. Carl graduated from the University of Illinois with honors. He took a job in Louisiana upon graduation where he met his wife Judy and raised his family. He was retired from Ethyl Corp. with 37 years of service as a Mechanical Engineer. Carl is survived by his wife Judith LoBue Hillman. They were married for 62 years. He is also survived by his son Carl R. Hillman, Jr. and wife Anita of Chalmette, LA, son Mark Hillman, wife Susan and children Jason and Amy all of Fort Walton Beach, FL and son Eric Hillman, wife Angela, and children Brooke, Tanner, and Carson all of Prairieville, LA. Services will be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved