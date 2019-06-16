Carl Ray "Big Bird" Wilson passed away on June 14, 2019. He was born in Forest, TX to Herman and Lois Pool Wilson on June 19, 1943. He was retired from AT&T with 32 years of service and was a big LSU fan. He loved his family dearly. He leaves behind his wife, Charline Wilson; daughter, Kim Manix (Brian); son, Marty Wilson (Tonya); three grandchildren, Brayden Wilson, Hunter Wascom and Hudson May. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kristi May and brothers, Gene Wilson and Jimmy Wilson. Services will be at 11:00am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019