Carl Theodore Ford III passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 71 in Baton Rouge, LA. "Ted" was born on April 20, 1947 in Baton Rouge, LA to the union of Carl and Nina Ford. He graduated from McKinley Senior High School in 1965 and attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. Ted was a multi-skilled technician and held many different positions in his maintenance career. Carl, affectionately known as "Ted", is survived by his daughter: Tonya Scott Harris (Durand); Houma, LA, two grandchildren: Keandra Harris and LaJohn Harris; three brothers: Michael Ford (Cynthia) Carencro, LA, Byron Johnson (Natascha), Columbia, SC, and Rodney Johnson (Holly), Zachary, LA; three sisters: Carla Ford Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA, Beverly Cooper (Richard), Gonzales, LA and Tonya Johnson, Austin, TX; five aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Nina Mae Alcorn Ford and Carl Ford, Jr.; Baton Rouge, LA, a brother, Ronald Ford, Baton Rouge, LA and a sister, Ninette Ford Grant; Baton Rouge, LA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Theodore Ford III.
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019