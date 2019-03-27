Carl "Buddy" Veasey, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was retired and former owner of Carl's Gulf and Highway Services in Port Hudson, LA. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, from 9:00 am until memorial service at 11:00 am. A private family burial will take place at a later time. Buddy is survived by his daughters, Valarie Wascom (Daryl), Ronda Cummings (Andrew), son, Dawayne Veasey, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two sisters. He was a member of Feliciana Lodge #31 and proudly served in the US Marines. Special thanks to Maurice and Faye Brown for all the love and support you gave our dad.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Buddy" Veasey.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019