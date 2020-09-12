1/1
Carl "Norbert" Vidrine
Carl "Norbert" Vidrine passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a twelve-year battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 82. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a successful businessman. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faye Vidrine; sons, Kevin (Karen), and Carl; his grandchildren, Miranda Perkins (Andy), McKenzie Vidrine, and James Vidrine; one great-granddaughter, Annette Perkins. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
