Carl "Norbert" Vidrine passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a twelve-year battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 82. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a successful businessman. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faye Vidrine; sons, Kevin (Karen), and Carl; his grandchildren, Miranda Perkins (Andy), McKenzie Vidrine, and James Vidrine; one great-granddaughter, Annette Perkins. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.