Carl William Disedare, 58, of 102 Barrett Drive, Greenwood, SC, husband of Joyce Barnes Disedare, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC. Born in Baton Rouge, LA, he was a son of the late Wiley Disedare and Myra Border Vega. Carl was a retired Union Boiler maker at Local 582 in Baton Rouge and attended New Spring Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Johnny Vega, a son, Michael Disedare; a sister, Tina Cribbs; and great-grandchild, Bryson McGuire. Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Jessica Ruiz (Alex), Paula Disedare, Cristy Mooney (Jamie Bush) and Scotty Barnes (Crystal); Three brothers, Terry Vega (Nora), Glenn Disedare (Nina) and Josh Vega; Grandchildren: Britney Chastine (Matt), Ashlei Wood (Phil), Morgan Mooney, Makenzie McDaniel, Adeline Disedare, Ryan Bovee, Addison Barnes, Hunter Barnes, Brianna Collins, Rhys Gaudet, Riley Gaudet and Isla Gaudet; Great Grandchildren: Kylee Manley, Madey Chastine, Krystyn Chastine and Brooklin Wood; and his beloved four legged child, Panda. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Glenn Disedare, Terry Vega, Jackie Mooney, Phillip Wood, Matt Chastine, and Hunter Barnes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 1-3 pm.

