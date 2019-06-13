A resident of Baton Rouge, Carl Williams died on Tuesday, June 4th at age 67. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Wynell Williams; daughters, Chernika Ordone (Taisean), Kisha James, and Karla Jones (Quinless); nine grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Williams and Tommie Williams (Beverly); five sisters, Faye Brown (Tony), Sharon Terrance (Charles), Jackie Edwards, Rhonda Williams and Alice Brown (Jacky); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Williams, brother, Wilbert Williams Jr., grandmother, Eva (Lulu) Percy, and grandson, Brandon Ordone. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 8am until service at 10am at Greater Beulah Baptist Church, 955 E Polk Street. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019