Carla Paline Harris, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was 55 years old. Carla loved spending time outdoors with her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her father, Carl J. Paline; her loving husband of 33 years, L Clinton "Clint" Harris; daughter, Amber Marie Harris; grandson, Aaron Michael Williams; two brothers, Gary "Peanut" Paline and wife Amy, Danny Paline and wife Holly; sister, Rhonda Stein and husband Marty; brother in law, Justin Harris and wife Michelle; Sister in law, Kelley and husband Patrick Wolfe numerous, nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Paline; her son, Aaron Carl Harris and numerous family members. Special thanks to the staff at Flannery Oaks for the exceptional care given to our loved one. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019