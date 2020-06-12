Carla Uvonne Lanehart
1959 - 2020
Our hearts are broken because our beloved sister, Carla Uvonne Lanehart, entered eternal rest at her residence on June 2, 2020. Carla was born on November 4, 1959. Carla was a graduate of Tara High School and attended Louisiana State University. Carla relocated to Houston, Texas and was an employee of Houston Lighting and Power Company for more than ten years. She then accepted a position as Payroll Manager for University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. Her survivors are Brother, David Lanehart (Belainesh), Missouri City, Texas, Sister, Lillian Lanehart Mitchell, Houston, Texas, and her niece she loved and adored, Kamille Michelle Mitchell, Houston, Texas, also other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carla was preceded in death by her mother, Belle Bland Lanehart, her father, Izell Lanehart, Sister, Shirley Mae Sumage, Brother, Izell Lanehart, Jr. and Maternal and Paternal Grandparents. Due to restrictions of COVID-19, there will not be a funeral.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
