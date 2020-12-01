Carlene Collier Lutrick of Baker, La. celebrated her Glorious Day on Saturday, November 28, 2020, as she looked upon the face of Jesus and reunited with her husband of 56 years, Louis. Carlene was born on June 25, 1939, in Columbia, La. She devoted her life to the raising and care of her husband, six daughters and their families. Her gentle, quiet spirit was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her through the years. Carlene is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lutrick; mother and stepfather, Mattie and Willis Maxwell; father, Alex Collier; sisters, Carrie Collier Bates and Opal June Maxwell Bailey; brothers, Leon and Hendricks Maxwell and grandson-in-law; Scott Cryer. She is survived by her six daughters and their husbands, Terry and Paul Pierce, Georgie and Greg McKowen, Laura and Buster Peel, Lori and Dale Martin, Vicki and Russell White and Joni and Scotty Owens; sister and brother-in-law, Olleal and Carson Linton; 21 grandchildren, 12 grandchildren-in-law and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Baker, La. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-8 pm and Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm followed by a funeral service at 12 pm. Burial service will be held at Louisiana National Cemetery at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Benjamin, Jonathon and Joseph Pierce, James and Mark Covington, JW and Wil McKowen, Kyle Peel, Joshua and Jordan Martin and Evan White. Special thanks to the staff of Oakwood Village, Lane Nursing Home and Lenore London sitters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International or First Baptist Church, Baker, La. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.