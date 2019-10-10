Carlesa Renell Jackson Reneau, a native of Bayou Goula, LA and a resident of Decatur, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation at St. John The Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Road, Dorseyville, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Dia Reneau; Parents, Janice Jackson and Leonard Bracken; Children, Carnessia Lawless, Frederick Lawless, Jr., Dedrick Lawless, Trevonte Jackson and Shamon Sims; Sisters, Delise Tate and Tashia Bracken; brothers, Roderick Jackson, Timothy Bracken and Tyre Bracken (Drucilla); two grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents Willie Jackson, Jr.,Sarah Ellis Jackson, Edward Bracken, Sr. and Susan Green Bracken. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Trimble Mortuary, Decatur, GA (404) 371-0772 and Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019