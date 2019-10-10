Carlesa Renell Jackson Reneau

Guest Book
  • "Pray for the family with deepest sympathy"
    - Gloria Pierre
  • "I"m sending my deepest sympathy to the Jackson and Reneau..."
    - Geraldine Smith
  • "We love love you Janice and Leonard. Just remember the good..."
    - Geraldine Smith
  • "To the Jackson andthe Reneau family y'all have my syphaty...."
    - Geraldine Smith
  •  
    - Geraldine Smith
Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
31925 Lacroix Road
Dorseyville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
31925 Lacroix Road
Dorseyville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Carlesa Renell Jackson Reneau, a native of Bayou Goula, LA and a resident of Decatur, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation at St. John The Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Road, Dorseyville, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Dia Reneau; Parents, Janice Jackson and Leonard Bracken; Children, Carnessia Lawless, Frederick Lawless, Jr., Dedrick Lawless, Trevonte Jackson and Shamon Sims; Sisters, Delise Tate and Tashia Bracken; brothers, Roderick Jackson, Timothy Bracken and Tyre Bracken (Drucilla); two grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents Willie Jackson, Jr.,Sarah Ellis Jackson, Edward Bracken, Sr. and Susan Green Bracken. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Trimble Mortuary, Decatur, GA (404) 371-0772 and Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
