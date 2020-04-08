Carlo A. Michelle passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 80. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a resident of Plaquemine where he was born and raised. He will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park in a private family graveside service. A memorial service will be held for celebration of life for friends and extended family at a later date. He is survived by his four children, two daughters and sons in law: Rosie and Jonathan Simms of Plaquemine and Louanna Landry of Lafayette and Marc Landry of Plaquemine. His two sons and daughter in law; Frank Michelle of Plaquemine, and Mike and Jennifer Michelle of Plaquemine. One brother Peter Michelle, one sister Stella Fournerat both of Plaquemine. His beloved eleven grandchildren: Brettanye, Randi, Jaynee, Kandace, Jaci, Kameron, Jacob, Lindsay, Carly, Kade, and Kaylee and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Sondra Villar Michelle; parents, Frank and Rosa Michelle; five brothers, Placito, Nick, Joe, Angelo, and Johnny Michelle; and three sisters, Mary Pillittere, Lucy Canella, and Theresa Crescionne.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020