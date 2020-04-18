Reverend Carlos Duane Robinson, 67, was born on November 8, 1952 to the late Sherman Louis Robinson (Pensacola, FL) and the late Juanita "Neat" Hilda Morgan (Donaldsonville, LA) in Tuskegee, Alabama. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Carlos was called home to his Lord Jesus Christ. Carlos was reared in Donaldsonville, Louisiana by his mother Juanita and a host of great aunts and great uncles. He loved his family and was commonly known for being the family historian, recalling many moments of his childhood and interactions with older family members. Carlos accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at an early age at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Donaldsonville, LA) by the late Rev. Mansfield Lawson. He remained active in church ministry since his Christian conversion, which spanned over 60+ years. Carlos was a proud graduate of Donaldsonville High School, Class of 1970, which was the first integrated class after segregation. After high school graduation, in August of 1970, at the age of 17, Carlos moved to Houston, Texas, where he remained a resident until the time of his death. He enrolled in Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service, but later found his niche when he attended the Burger King University. Carlos went on to become a multi-unit district manager for the Burger King Corporation, where he owned 4 franchises under the umbrella of Am-Ethel Enterprises. Carlos was also a licensed barber and owned and managed multiple residential properties in Houston, Texas and Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Carlos joined the Fourth Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. E. Stanley Branch. At Fourth Missionary, Carlos was active in the Music Ministry and later accepted the call to Ministry. He later moved his membership to Holman Street Baptist Church. Carlos was a licensed and ordained minister of the Gospel and later was installed at the Pastor of St. Emanuel Baptist Church. Rev. Robinson faithfully served as the Pastor of St. Emanuel for over 25 years. Carlos was the father of Sherman Earl Robinson and was the loving "Pawpaw" to Peyton Lisa and Ava Robinson. Carlos was formerly married to Alyce Smith Robinson, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Carlos was very active in his community, both in Houston and his hometown of Donaldsonville. He is remembered for orchestrating yearly gospel musicals in Donaldsonville, where various directors and musicians from Houston and Donaldsonville would facilitate the gospel music workshop. Carlos was known for helping anyone in need and in any way that he could. He was also a member of the Hiram Lodge No. 12, Free and Accepted Masons, of Donaldsonville, LA. We loved Carlos, but God loved him best. Loving memories will be cherished by his son Sherman Earl Robinson of Houston, TX; his granddaughters Peyton and Ava Robinson; sisters Robyn Penn Delaney (Lauthaught, Sr.), and Lisa "Bonnie" Penn, both of Donaldsonville, LA; nephew and niece, Lauthaught Delaney, Jr. (Christalyn) and Alayasia Delaney White (Titus); devoted cousins Dwayne Wise and Keith Wise; a dedicated friend, Vincent Gardley; a host of godchildren; a host of relatives, friends, and former church members. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Louis Robinson and Juanita Hilda Morgan; grandparents, Raymond and Hilda Alayasia Jones Morgan; great-grandparents, John and Sally Landix Jones and Josephine Morgan; and a host of other uncles/great uncles (Johnny Severan, 1st Lt. Leon S. Jones, Edgar, Eldridge, Oneal, and Rev. Sirley O. Jones), aunts/great aunts (Alma and Ethel Jones), several cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.