"Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth." Matthew 5:5. A man full of joy, compassion, and selfless dedication to service, Carlos Rodriguez passed away at the age of 36, tragically on June 14, 2019 while vacationing in Florida. Carlos was a devoted father, loving son, caring brother and uncle. His presence as an educator and coach was both magnetic and compelling to all he encountered. He served as a mentor to many youth in the Baton Rouge area and most recently served as the Head Track and Field Coach and Physical Education teacher at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. During his tenure, he had the ability to connect with staff and students alike, motivating them to unlock the talents and gifts inside. His positive spirit and relentless faith made a lasting impact on all who knew him, and the school and greater community will cherish his legacy and memory. Carlos was born on August 10, 1982 in Opelousas, LA. He spent the majority of his life in Baton Rouge where he graduated from Istrouma High School in 2003. He attended BRCC where he received his Associates Degree in Liberal Arts. He then went on to pursue his Bachelors of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University. Finally, he received his Masters of Education from the University of Southern New Hampshire. Carlos is survived by his daughter, Karleigh Rodriguez; mother, Mary Ann Martinez; father, Walter Rodriguez Martinez; sisters, Treena Rami and Merlyn and Yessikka Rodriguez; brothers, Elliot Rami Jr, Sedrick Carter Sr., and Walter Jr., Stiven, and Daniel Rodriguez; nieces, Thearonda, Takeebia, and Paris; nephews, Sedrick Jr. and Iren; his fiancée, Tracy Pursley and her family; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eula Mae Hearth, and uncle, Joseph Hearth. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Avenue, with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at funeral home and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. until hour of services. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.