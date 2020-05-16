Funeral services for Charlotte Ann Mayeaux, age 66, of St. Francisville, LA, will be 2PM, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, graveside at Kilbourne Cemetery in Kilbourne, LA with Bro. John Alise officiating. Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Oak Grove, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10AM - 1:40PM at Cox Funeral Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bartlett and Catherine Knight Bartlett; three sisters, Alice Faye Carroll, Maudie Bartlett, and Vickie Bartlett. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Terry Paul Mayeaux of St. Francisville, LA; daughter, Renee Gunter of Slaughter, LA; son, Kevin Gunter (Lizzie) of St. Francisville, LA; son, Jason Mayeaux of Zachary, LA; son, Corey Mayeaux of Simmsport, LA; son, John W. Gunter (Brandi) of St. Francisville, LA; daughter, Cindy Deaville (Jason) of Simmsport, LA; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Cathy Diamond of Greenville, MS, Frances Knight of Kilbourne, LA, Nancy Calhoun (Jerry) of Oak Grove, LA, Margaret Robinson (Jimmie) of Oak Grove, LA; brother, Buddy Bartlett (Jodi) of Praireiville, LA. Pallbearers will be Greg Carroll, Thomas Diamond, James Knight, Stephen Harris, Daniel Harris, Joey Bartlett. To leave condolences to the family www.coxfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 19, 2020.