Carlton James Brewer 64 of Walker Louisiana passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in San Francisco, CA to Mavis Vivian Monroe and James Brewer on Sept. 26, 1954. Carlton was a veteran of the US Air Force and a mechanic by trade. He graduated from North East Louisiana Vocational School. He is survived by his loving wife Goldie Laborde Brewer of 27 years. He is also survived by his children Jason Brewer (Stevey), Brandy Brewer (Sherman), Jada Brewer, Carlton Hammonds, Justin Lemoine (Angela) and Rebecca Wilson (Kenny). He was preceded in death by his son Brian Brewer, siblings Joan Hensley, Jerry Haney, Michael Haney, and Randy Haney and survived by Brenda Waddell and Barney Haney. Grandchildren are Haylea Lemoine, Mackenzie Lemoine, Briana Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Arvilia Clark, Skylar Clark, Mia Brewer, Maddox Brewer, Vivian Brewer, Lashay Sanchez, Lance Brewer, Tanner Brewer. Great grandkids are Ciara Robinson, Trey Robinson, Sophia Sanchez. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on August 21, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Welcome Home Cemetery, in Grayson, LA. at 1pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019