Carlton "Fred/McGuyver" Ross Allen, 57 years old, beloved father, grandfather, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 26, 2019. He entered this world on August 15, 1962, born to Zelma and Henry Allen, in Baton Rouge, LA. Carl owned and operated Central Alternator and Starter for many years. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Carl is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Jason and Bethany Allen and their two sons, Cayden and Dacen Allen; daughter and son in-law, Ryan and Josh Fanguy; brothers, Rex and Phil; sisters, Fran, Nancy and Amy; and a host of nieces and nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his father, H.W. Allen; mother, Zelma Harris Allen; and sister, Laurie. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Nathan Lott. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019