1/1
Carlton William Drew Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die. John 11:25. Carlton William Drew, Sr. a native of Tickfaw, LA and resident of Oakwood Village in Zachary, was born September 4, 1938 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a Snap-On Tools Salesman in Baton Rouge for over 36 years. Carlton was a man who loved his family deeply. His face would light up when he talked about his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with family. Carlton did not meet a stranger and was blessed to have many good friends over the years. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He also spent many years coaching baseball and softball. Some of his fondest memories were of his coaching days in the Baker Little League Program. Carlton is survived by his three children, Pam Hays (Greg), Billy Drew (Lisa) and Tommy Drew (Martha). His five grandchildren, Amber Anderson (Jeramie), Brandon Hays (Kate), Denon Stacy (Dallas), Dane Drew (Kendyl) and Will Drew and his seven great grandchildren, Evie, Hannah, Knox, Camden, Ben, Ellie and Slade. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry Brinkley (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Brinkley Drew, his parents, Dallas and Nina Drew, a sister, Doris Hughes and two brothers, Colis Drew and Artie Drew. The family wishes to share that there will be a private graveside service. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKneely & Vaughn Funeral Home, LLC - Amite
60100 Westway Drive
Amite, LA 70422
985-747-9801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved