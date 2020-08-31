I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die. John 11:25. Carlton William Drew, Sr. a native of Tickfaw, LA and resident of Oakwood Village in Zachary, was born September 4, 1938 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a Snap-On Tools Salesman in Baton Rouge for over 36 years. Carlton was a man who loved his family deeply. His face would light up when he talked about his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with family. Carlton did not meet a stranger and was blessed to have many good friends over the years. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He also spent many years coaching baseball and softball. Some of his fondest memories were of his coaching days in the Baker Little League Program. Carlton is survived by his three children, Pam Hays (Greg), Billy Drew (Lisa) and Tommy Drew (Martha). His five grandchildren, Amber Anderson (Jeramie), Brandon Hays (Kate), Denon Stacy (Dallas), Dane Drew (Kendyl) and Will Drew and his seven great grandchildren, Evie, Hannah, Knox, Camden, Ben, Ellie and Slade. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry Brinkley (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Brinkley Drew, his parents, Dallas and Nina Drew, a sister, Doris Hughes and two brothers, Colis Drew and Artie Drew. The family wishes to share that there will be a private graveside service. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.