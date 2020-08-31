My memories of Coach Drew were many. 2 things really stood out while being a part of the youth basketball team and the VFW "Monkies" youth softball team that went 32-0 in my last season of youth fast pitch softball. He was very patient with everyone. He knew that we had short attention spans as children and didn't rush our progress. He kept going over things until we got it right. The other thing was that I always saw him smiling, laughing, and joking. He had a kind heart and always treated me like I was family. My prayers go out to Pam, Billy, and Tommy. Thank y'all for sharing this great man with me.

CHUCK BAILEY

Student