Carlyle Williams, age 78, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born on January 28, 1941 in Eufaula, Alabama to Carlyle Blackwell Williams and Evelyn Morris Williams. In 1955 his family moved to Pensacola, Florida where Carlyle was a graduate of Escambia High School's first Senior class in 1959. Carlyle was an accomplished athlete, and was All-State in both football and basketball his Senior year of high school. He attended Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana on a football scholarship graduating in 1963. While attending college he met his future bride Betty Zane Thompson of Winnsboro, Louisiana marrying her in 1963. Carlyle was a high school teacher and football coach in the early days. Betty taught elementary school. Their wedded bliss was interrupted (for the better) by the birth of their first child Ted in 1968 followed by a second child Colleen in 1970. Carlyle's passion was teaching and coaching, however it did not put food on the table for his growing family, so he went to work in the oilfield for Otis Engineering in 1973 beginning an employment relationship that would last over 20 years. It's a good thing because his third and last child John came along in 1974. In 1975 Carlyle was transferred to Montrose, Scotland to open up the first wireline training school to train wireline operators for work in the North Sea. This school remains in operation today 45 years later. From 1979 to 1985 Carlyle lived and worked in London, England, Aberdeen, Scotland, and Cario Egpyt. In 1985 he was transferred to Singapore where he remained until 1995 as regional manager of Asia/Pacific. While in Singapore Carlyle volunteered his time to coach middle school and high school ex-pat kids in the SACAC football league. Carlyle was able to coach both his sons as well as countless others. Carlyle was transferred to Dubai in 1995 where he worked until he retired in 1998 at which time he moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to be close to his family especially his grandchildren Kate Williams, Sophie Williams, and Zoe Bryant. A grin, a quick joke, praise and encouragement was how he lived life. He never uttered a negative note, or had a frown on his face. He loved people and they loved him. He will be terribly missed. Carlyle is survived by his wife Betty Thompson Williams; his children Ted (Michelle) Williams, Colleen (Mz. Butters) Williams, and John (Chris) Williams; his grandchildren Kate Williams, Sophie Williams, and Zoe Bryant; his sisters Gloria Williams and Linda Radford; his nieces and nephews Reid Radford, Kelly Radford Baker, Greg Prevatte, Jimmy Thompson, Laura Thompson, Andy Thompson, Michael Thompson, Trey Thompson, Sean Thompson, and Meredith Thompson; and his brothers and sisters in-law Tommy Thompson, Steve Thompson, and Marie Anne Thompson. Butters) Williams, and John (Chris) Williams; his grandchildren Kate Williams, Sophie Williams, and Zoe Bryant; his sisters Gloria Williams and Linda Radford; his nieces and nephews Reid Radford, Kelly Radford Baker, Greg Prevatte, Jimmy Thompson, Laura Thompson, Andy Thompson, Michael Thompson, Trey Thompson, Sean Thompson, and Meredith Thompson; and his brothers and sisters in-law Tommy Thompson, Steve Thompson, and Marie Anne Thompson. Carlyle was preceded in death by his parents Carlyle and Evelyn Williams, his brothers in-law Robert Radford and William Thompson, his brother Kenneth Williams, his nephew Greg Thompson, and his father and mother in-law Slick and Ethel Thompson. Visitation will take place on March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

