Service Information Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services 61101 Highway 11 Slidell , LA 70460 (985)-645-0600

Carmel Carpenter Cafiero passed away peacefully in Slidell during the early morning hours of May 13, 2019 at the age of 91. She is the former wife of the late John R. Cafiero . She is the cherished mother of Carmel Ann Cafiero-Gordon and John Roger Cafiero Jr; grandmother of Courtney Ann Howell; and great grandmother of Mariah Elizabeth Perez and Melanie Pearl Perez. Carmel is the daughter of Alvin Carpenter and May Pearl Crew Carpenter and the sister of artist Constance Marie Coogan and Robert Van Carpenter. Beloved Aunt to Jerry Coogan, Keith Coogan, Debbie Coogan and the late Gregory Coogan. Carmel is a graduate of Behrman High School in Algiers and lived much of her adult life in the New Orleans area. While working in Maison Blanche's Human Resources department, she turned down Lee Harvey Oswald Jr for a job because she didn't like his attitude. When not at work or caring for her family, Carmel enjoyed going out dancing with her friends where she was a favorite dance partner. Any time one of her favorite tunes played she couldn't resist dancing even at the age of 91. She will be greatly missed. Perhaps her greatest gift to those left behind is the memory of the kindness and consideration and compassion she showed for the members of her family and for her friends. Private services will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019

