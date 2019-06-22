Carmel Mask, born December 15, 1927, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge. Carmel was born in Central, Louisiana. She was passionate about her family, friends, St. Aloysius Parish and many charitable organizations. Carmel was a retired nurse from Charity Hospital in New Orleans and was a Public Health Epidemiologist. Carmel was married to Walter S. Mask, who preceded her in death along with her parents Helene Laville Waggenspack and Clay Anthony Waggenspack Sr., her brothers Laville Waggenspack, Clay Waggenspack, Guy Waggenspack, and her sister-in-law Augusta Waggenspack. She is preceded in death by her great-nephews Sam Sporn and Joseph Delaune. Carmel is survived by her sisters-in-law Jody Waggenspack and Betty Waggenspack, and her many nieces and nephews, including Claire Hayes and husband, Keely; Jim Waggenspack, Anne Sporn and husband, Tom; John Gardner Waggenspack and wife Dana; Mark Waggenspack and wife Liz; Mary Karam and husband George; Beth Ruiz and husband James; John Harper Waggenspack; Susan Delaune and husband Warner; and Joan Chastain and husband Sonny. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews including Steven Whitley and wife Becky (son Jackson); Margaret Whitley; Catherine Williford and husband John; Sarah and Philip Sporn; Lauren, Chrissie and Spike Schwab; Susan McTigue and husband Kevin; Anne Conroy and husband Tim; Elizabeth and Claire Karam; Adam Waggenspack and wife Aubrey; Emily and Katherine Waggenspack; Michael, Matthew and Sarah Ruiz; Brooke, Camille, William and John Delaune; and Helene, James, Sam and Lilly Chastain. The family will receive visitors at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate in Carmel's memory to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019