Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmel Mask. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carmel Mask, born December 15, 1927, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge. Carmel was born in Central, Louisiana. She was passionate about her family, friends, St. Aloysius Parish and many charitable organizations. Carmel was a retired nurse from Charity Hospital in New Orleans and was a Public Health Epidemiologist. Carmel was married to Walter S. Mask, who preceded her in death along with her parents Helene Laville Waggenspack and Clay Anthony Waggenspack Sr., her brothers Laville Waggenspack, Clay Waggenspack, Guy Waggenspack, and her sister-in-law Augusta Waggenspack. She is preceded in death by her great-nephews Sam Sporn and Joseph Delaune. Carmel is survived by her sisters-in-law Jody Waggenspack and Betty Waggenspack, and her many nieces and nephews, including Claire Hayes and husband, Keely; Jim Waggenspack, Anne Sporn and husband, Tom; John Gardner Waggenspack and wife Dana; Mark Waggenspack and wife Liz; Mary Karam and husband George; Beth Ruiz and husband James; John Harper Waggenspack; Susan Delaune and husband Warner; and Joan Chastain and husband Sonny. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews including Steven Whitley and wife Becky (son Jackson); Margaret Whitley; Catherine Williford and husband John; Sarah and Philip Sporn; Lauren, Chrissie and Spike Schwab; Susan McTigue and husband Kevin; Anne Conroy and husband Tim; Elizabeth and Claire Karam; Adam Waggenspack and wife Aubrey; Emily and Katherine Waggenspack; Michael, Matthew and Sarah Ruiz; Brooke, Camille, William and John Delaune; and Helene, James, Sam and Lilly Chastain. The family will receive visitors at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate in Carmel's memory to St. Vincent de Paul. Carmel Mask, born December 15, 1927, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge. Carmel was born in Central, Louisiana. She was passionate about her family, friends, St. Aloysius Parish and many charitable organizations. Carmel was a retired nurse from Charity Hospital in New Orleans and was a Public Health Epidemiologist. Carmel was married to Walter S. Mask, who preceded her in death along with her parents Helene Laville Waggenspack and Clay Anthony Waggenspack Sr., her brothers Laville Waggenspack, Clay Waggenspack, Guy Waggenspack, and her sister-in-law Augusta Waggenspack. She is preceded in death by her great-nephews Sam Sporn and Joseph Delaune. Carmel is survived by her sisters-in-law Jody Waggenspack and Betty Waggenspack, and her many nieces and nephews, including Claire Hayes and husband, Keely; Jim Waggenspack, Anne Sporn and husband, Tom; John Gardner Waggenspack and wife Dana; Mark Waggenspack and wife Liz; Mary Karam and husband George; Beth Ruiz and husband James; John Harper Waggenspack; Susan Delaune and husband Warner; and Joan Chastain and husband Sonny. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews including Steven Whitley and wife Becky (son Jackson); Margaret Whitley; Catherine Williford and husband John; Sarah and Philip Sporn; Lauren, Chrissie and Spike Schwab; Susan McTigue and husband Kevin; Anne Conroy and husband Tim; Elizabeth and Claire Karam; Adam Waggenspack and wife Aubrey; Emily and Katherine Waggenspack; Michael, Matthew and Sarah Ruiz; Brooke, Camille, William and John Delaune; and Helene, James, Sam and Lilly Chastain. The family will receive visitors at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate in Carmel's memory to St. Vincent de Paul. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close