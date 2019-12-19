A native of St. Gabriel, Louisiana, Carmelity Brooks departed this life on December 15, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital, Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family. She was 45. Visiting at New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church, St. Gabriel, LA., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12 noon until service time 1 p.m. conducted by Bishop Eugene Harris. Interment in Church Cemetery. She was a graduate of East Iberville High School class of 1992. She also received Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. She was employed at the St. Gabriel Police Department. Carmelity leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving children, Sherwin D'Aston Brooks, Sunshine, Louisiana, Brandon Jacoby Brooks, Vallejo, California, Bre'onShalet Bell and Bre'lon Wayne Derrick Bell, Gonzales, Louisiana, a caring and loving mother Joyce (Melvin) Cannon Vallejo, California, Father Willie (Coty) Brooks St. Gabriel, Louisiana, a devoted sister Lameka Lynette (Richie) Davis. Loving niece Keirston Davis, and nephew Dylen Williams, Sunshine, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019