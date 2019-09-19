Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella Boudreaux Johnson. View Sign Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St Frances Xavier Catholic Church for Carmella B Johnson 66, a native of Lafayette and resident of Baton Rouge / St Gabriel, La. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was an educator for over 30 years in both East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes as well as Seattle, WA. She was also a longtime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Eddie L Johnson, son Jason Johnson Dallas, TX, daughter Shannon Johnson Grayson (Kyle) Chicago, IL, a brother Raynard Boudreaux Sr. Lafayette, LA, niece Charisma Nairn (Chandler) Baton Rouge, LA, nephew Raynard Boudreaux Jr. Lafayette, LA, 3 great-nephews Caden, Conner and Channing Nairn and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Albertine Boudreaux, grandparents Rogers and Pauline Landry and Simon and Clementine Boudreaux Sr. Visitation will begin at 9:00am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St Baton Rouge, LA 70802 with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00am. Desselle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

