Carmen Ann Lushute Kelley went to be with her Heavenly Father and husband on June 4, 2020. She was 80 years old and a resident of Central. Carmen was born in 1939 in Opelousas, Louisiana. She grew up in Port Allen, Louisiana, graduating from Port Allen High School. She was a wonderfully dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a sassy spirit and a generous heart and loved painting, gardening, baking, and sewing. She was married to her best friend and husband of 40 years and missed him dearly. She is survived by daughters Kimberly Kelley Harris and husband Eddie Harris, Lynn Kelley and fiancé Byron Crosbie; grandchildren Austin Kelley Harris and Zachary Edward Harris; sister Geri Pittman and husband Eric Pittman; brothers Michael Lushute, Bubba Lushute and wife Linda Lushute; niece Courtney Roy and husband Blane Roy and nephews Blaine Lushute and Chance Lushute; aunts, uncles, cousins. She is preceded in death by husband Clinton Kelley, Jr., parents Catherine Cannatella Lushute and Mike Lushute, niece Melissa Lushute and sister-in-law Ida Lushute. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, from 1:00-2:00pm. Funeral services will follow.

