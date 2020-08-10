1/1
Carmen C. Ramos, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 78. Carmen was born on July 12, 1942 to Rafael Cantu and Zulema Balderrama Cantu. She married Jose M. Ramos, Sr., on November 16, 1958, and from this union seven children were born. She is survived by two daughters, Carmen Thomas (Leonard, Sr.) of Baton Rouge, LA, Catalina Hinman (Tony, Jr.) of Daphne, AL; three sons, Ramiro Ramos (Doris) of Gibson, LA, Gilbert Ramos (Carmen) of Fort Worth, TX, and Hector Ramos of Fort Worth, TX; along with 14 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Aurelia Salas, Rogelio Cantu, Blanca Alvarado, Roberto Cantu, Rosalinda Guerrero and Ricardo Cantu. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose M. Ramos, Sr., her son, Jose M. Ramos, Jr., her daughter, Carolina Ramos; her parents, Rafael Cantu and Zulema Balderrama Cantu; her brothers, Rafael Cantu, Jr., Francisco Cantu, Raul Cantu, Hector Cantu, and her sister, Anna Maria Sanchez. Carmen was raised in Laredo, TX before getting married and moving to Fort Worth, TX. Her primary focus and joy in life was raising her children. She put off working until her children were school age and then started a career as a Baker/Deli Manager. After spending several years in Texas, Carmen moved to Louisiana in 1980. After studying the Bible, she developed a deep love for Jehovah thus symbolizing her dedication on July 2, 1994, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She selflessly spent many hours preaching and teaching others about the good news of God's kingdom. She could be heard oftentimes joyfully singing her favorite Elvis song, "It's Now or Never," or her favorite kingdom song, "Life Without End at Last," aloud. Carmen was a loving mother, an extraordinary grandmother, dearest great-grandmother, and devoted sister. Carmen's faith in her Heavenly Father, Jehovah, her unbreakable love for her family, her love of cooking, her pets, her Dallas Cowboys, and dancing to old tunes by her favorite singer and entertainer, Elvis Presley, filled her days with joy and happiness. Many who knew her including family and congregation members, were recipients not only of her kindness and love but also her sweet smile. Gravesite viewing will be from 9:30-10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, with gravesite services beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76111.

