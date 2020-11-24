Carmen Evans Peay, 94, a resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on November 21, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her son, James L. Peay (Suzanne); grandchildren, James L. Peay II (Michelle), Brooke Peay, William T. Peay (Catherine), Lawrence Ellis III (Tiffany), John Kent (Kim); great-grandchildren, Kathryn Peay, Anna Sloan, Jackson Peay, Rebecca Peay, Tanner Peay, and Elly Peay; brother Bill Evans; former daughters-in-law, June Burwell Peay and Patsy Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William Alfred Evans, Sr. and Hazel Evans; husband, Leland Dunn Peay; son William Randall Peay; brother William Alfred Evans, Jr.; sisters Madge Moreau and Carol Ann Richard; sister-in-law Virginia Evans; former daughter-in-law Claire Stewart. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High. She was the owner and proprietor of Home Furniture Co. in Clinton, LA for over 65 years. She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Feliciana Baptist Church. Carmen was a wonderful cook and dearly loved her family, her pets, and a good Bloody Mary. Pallbearers will be James L. Peay II, William T. Peay, Jackson Peay, Darin David, Tyler David, Lawrence Ellis III, John Kent, and Keith Richard. Visitation will take place at Feliciana Baptist Church, 12385 Haynes Street, Clinton, LA, on Nov. 27 from 8:00 am until services at 10 am, conducted by Pastor Raymond Taylor. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAAWS, P.O. Box 77765 Baton Rouge, LA 70879, or a charity of your choice
. Share sympathies condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.