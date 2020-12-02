1/1
Carmen Marie Webb George
Carmen Marie Webb George, 72, the greatest warrior we have ever known, went on to her heavenly home to rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Carmen outlived her construction worker-strong and military-trained brothers. She celebrated every holiday. We got Valentine candy and cards in elementary school. Christmas was her favorite. Our house was so lit up you could see it from down the street both ways! She was not a mushy woman, but we never doubted that she loved us. Carmen raised six Amazons and released them to the universe. We affect the worlds around us and it's because of her. She was preceded in death by husband Patrick H. George; parents Robert C. Webb and Edna M. Webb; her five brothers Joseph R., Anthony B., Claude J. Martin H., and Stephen L. (Lorayne); and two daughters Priscilla K. George Rogers, and Evelyn A. George. Left to mourn her are four daughters Cassandra Draughter, Cecilia George (Keir), Robin George Webster (Vanessa), and Patrice George (Jef); grandchildren Jordan (Laura), Christiana, Jimmy, Deja, Tyelor, Jenna, Joshua, Nigel, Maxwell, Haylie, Dani, David; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A mass will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Gilbert Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to cancer research or to the Butterfly Wing/Hospice of Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank Church Funeral Services and Crematory for their assistance.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Hooper
Friend
