Carmen "Ann" St. Romain
1948 - 2020
Carmen, known to her friends and family as ""Ann"", passed away on September 3, 2020, at age 72 due to complications related to COVID-19. Ann was born in 1948 in Baton Rouge, LA, to Roy and Carmen Bergeron. She spent her life in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. She was a dedicated member of Miracle Place Church and attended church services every Thursday and Sunday prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ann was a selfless woman that found joy and love helping all God's children. She is survived by her two sons, Shane Watson and Michael St. Romain (Krista); five grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Wanda B. Hill (Grady); two nieces; one nephew; and her four loving aunts. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Carmen Bergeron. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Chapel and graveside services will directly follow in the Greenoaks Memorial Park where Ann will be laid to rest near the duck pond where all may feed the ducks when they visit. (ALL THAT ATTEND WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING) A heartfelt, special thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctors of Ochsner Medical Center for their kindness and wonderful treatment of Ann in her final days fighting COVID-19. Their professionalism, strength and kindness during these challenging times are second to none! Thank you for risking your lives to help others. Stay strong and resilient.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
