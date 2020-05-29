Pastor Carnell J. Bailey, Sr., slipped quietly into the arms of his loving Father on Thursday May 21, 2020, at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA at 12:00pm. Pastor Bailey was born on July 7, 1961, in Donaldsonville, LA to Leola Bailey. He was a 1979 graduate of Donaldsonville High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for 1979 to 1982. In 1986 he attended and graduated from Crenshaw Christian Center School of Ministry in Los Angeles, CA in 1988 under the leadership of Dr. Fredrick K.C. Price. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Yvette Bailey; 2 sons, Carnell Bailey, Jr., and Chaz (Turiel) Fernandez; 1 daughter, Dana (Rufus, Sr.) Valentine; 4 grandchildren, Jace and Rufus Valentine, Jr., and Makynzi and Madisyn Fernandez; his mother, Leola Bailey; 4 brothers, Rev. Louis (Sandra) Stewart, Advas (Wanda) Bailey, Tammy Bailey and Dwayne (Donna) Bailey; 2 sisters, Shelia Madison and Antoinette (John) Johnson; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Bailey Sr. and Eola Lightfoot Bailey; mother-in-law, Rachel Brown Landry; brother-in-law, Gregory Madison. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.