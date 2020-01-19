Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Babin Landaiche. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Gabriel Catholic Church Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Gabriel Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. Babin Landaiche "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Carol is now in the arms of Jesus. She was the perfect example of what God created us to be. She put God first; she loved and served her husband and her family. Carol had a joyful giving heart to all of us. Everyone that knew her loved her. She passed away peacefully at her home on January 17, 2020, at the age of 80. She was truly a courageous, kind, loving, selfless, and a special human being whose presence will be missed tremendously. She and her love will live on in all of us. She was a homemaker, a fabulous cook, and had a passion for gardening. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of St. Gabriel, La. Visiting at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan 23, 2020, from 10:00 am until a mass of the Resurrection at 12:00 pm celebrated by Father Charles Landry. Inurnment in the church mausoleum. She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas L. Landaiche, Sr., children, Roch M. Landaiche, Theresa L. Demarie, Thomas L. Landaiche, Jr., Nancy Landaiche Ward, James "Jimmy" E. Landaiche, her in-laws, Philbert John "PJ" Demarie III, J. Forrest Ward III, Lisa Ryder Landaiche and Suzette DeBarros Landaiche; 8 grandchildren, Philbert Demarie IV, Ryan Demarie, Cassie Landaiche Manton, Heather Demarie, John F. Ward, IV, Ashleigh Ward, Thomas "Tre" Landaiche, III, Anna Grace Landaiche; 8 great-grandchildren; Blake Demaire, Gage Demaire, Analise Brumfield, Aubrey Cross, Norah, and Noah Manton; Gracie and Coy Davis, her siblings, Jerline "Jerry" Hebert, Dolores LeBlanc and numerous precious nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Windom and Elsie Babin and brother Ralph Babin. Our family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by her caregivers and St. Josephs Hospice. Our mothers' passing was one of love and peace. 