Ms. Carol A Richardson completed her earthly journey April 3, 2020. She is survived by one daughter Sylvia (Anthony) Sanchez, three sons Gary Ausbon, Alvin Richardson, and Quincy Ausbon, seven Grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, unfortunately due to the current restrictions only the immediately family members are allowed to attend the service. Signing of the guest book can be done @ WWW.hambrickmortuary.com, Funeral Service entrusted to Hambrick's Family Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020