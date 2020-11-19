1/1
Carol Ammons
1943 - 2020
Carol Ammons, a retired kindergarten teacher's assistant and a resident of Baton Rouge. She died on Nov. 17, 2020. She was 77 and a native of Fort Pierce, Florida. Visiting at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday Nov. 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Nov. 21, 2020 at 10 am with Father Phil Spano, celebrant. Entombment after in St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law. Dianne and John Quebedeaux, Jr., and Cindy and Brandon Bencaz; and son John C. Ammons; mother Ester Gibbons; sister Nancy Gibbons and brothers Bobby Gibbons, David Gibbons, Kenny Gibbons and Joe Gibbons; and five grandchildren, Alex and Kevin Quebedeaux and Brett, Audrey and Hannah Bencaz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Ammons, and her father, Robert Gibbons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Resthaven Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at https://www.resthavenbatonrouge.com/obituary/Carol-Ammons.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
