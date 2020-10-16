1/1
Carol Ann Daigle Hancock
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Daigle Hancock 69, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend went home to her Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 surrounded in love, wrapped in the hands of her family. Carol was born in Pierre Part, Louisiana on November 14, 1950 to Carrold Paul Daigle and Amelie Landry Daigle. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, her grandson, daughter, family, and friends and giving some extra love to her precious cats. Carol leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 49 years, William Joseph Hancock Junior; daughter, Andria Hancock Yates; son-in-law, Jason Irvin Yates; grandson, Lance Fisher Yates; special sisters, "The Landry Ladies"; niece, Anya Denee Victor; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Carrold Paul Daigle and Amelie Landry Daigle. Carol showed us love that could move mountains, and our purpose in life. And while her life journey has ended her story will surely live on in each and every one of us forever. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 8 AM till service at 10 AM. Please sign online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 16, 2020
My condolences to Carol’s family and extended family. I heard of her love of family from her aunts and cousins. Will be praying for the repose of her soul and healing for her family. God bless all.
Georgiana Cox
October 16, 2020
She will be sorely missed. Loved by her Uncle and brother. Thankful for the time i served as her big brother.
Norris and Donna Landry
Norris Landry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved