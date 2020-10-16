Carol Ann Daigle Hancock 69, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend went home to her Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 surrounded in love, wrapped in the hands of her family. Carol was born in Pierre Part, Louisiana on November 14, 1950 to Carrold Paul Daigle and Amelie Landry Daigle. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, her grandson, daughter, family, and friends and giving some extra love to her precious cats. Carol leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 49 years, William Joseph Hancock Junior; daughter, Andria Hancock Yates; son-in-law, Jason Irvin Yates; grandson, Lance Fisher Yates; special sisters, "The Landry Ladies"; niece, Anya Denee Victor; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Carrold Paul Daigle and Amelie Landry Daigle. Carol showed us love that could move mountains, and our purpose in life. And while her life journey has ended her story will surely live on in each and every one of us forever. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 8 AM till service at 10 AM. Please sign online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.