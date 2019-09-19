Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Ducote. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Ducote was born August 25, 1941 in New Orleans, LA and passed away September 18, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet at the age of 78. She was reared in Cottonport, LA and has been a resident of Baton Rouge for the past 22 years. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ury and Hazel Fontane Ducote; sister, Earline D. Bernard and husband, A. J. She is survived by her close friend, Mary Ellen Vedros; several nieces and nephews; close relatives and friends. Formerly a School Sister of Notre Dame (Sr. M. Lalande, S. S. N. D.) she decided to pursue several areas of Church ministry, but always had a heart for the S. S. N. D. nuns. She continued working in education for the Diocese of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public School System. After Carol and Mary retired from education, they spent time in volunteering. Their greatest love was "Sing Along with Mary and Carol", Carol playing piano and Mary singing at Senior living facilities. Their mission was to bring happiness, joy and optimism to others. Among the many influences in Carol's life were: St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, MS; Scared Heart High School, Destrehan High School and Brunswich High School (GA). She loved people, wanted to live life to the fullest and her deep faith enabled her to face the challenge that came into her life. She excelled in sports and was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers! Carol touched many hearts and affected so many people, leaving us with a smiling image of her strong faith, her caring heart and her affectionate personality. A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10:30am. Services will be conducted by Celebrants: Bishop Emeritus Robert W. Muench, Fr. Cleo Milano, Fr. Randy Cuevas and Fr. Gilbert Enderle C. S. s. R. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CAAWS or . You are invited to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

