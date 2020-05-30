Carol Ann Ducote
Carol Ann Ducote, a native of Morganza and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 74. She was a Past President of the Knights of Columbus in St. Amant 6389 Ladies Auxillary and a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Prairieville. She enjoyed reading her prayer books, romance novels, shopping, traveling, and watching anything cowboy on TV! She is survived by her mother, Carrie Bordelon Ehrhardt; two daughters, Kathleen Anne Ducote and Cynthia Faye Ducote; two sons, Brian Anthony Ducote (Stephanie) and Vernon Frederick Ducote (Tessa); brother, Frederick Ehrhardt, Jr.; six grandchildren, Bridget Ducote Butler, Jennifer Ducote Jones, Matthew Paul Ducote, Tiffany Gray-Davis; Bianca Nicole Ducote and step grandchild, Jonathan Patrick Ortis; six great-grandchildren, Jayven Richardson, Treyven Richardson, Cory Richardson, Jordyn Davis, Jeremiah Davis and Sophie Lynn Jones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Claude Anthony Ducote. The pallbearers will be Jayven Richardson, Matthew Ducote, Bruce Falgoust, Tyler Jones, Jonathan Ortis and John Carpenter. Private services will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
