Carol Ann Gillis Roberts, 73, transitioned from her earthly life on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of St. Amant, LA. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She retired from Walmart Supercenter-Gonzales. Carol is survived by her children, Lisa (Steve) Cernich, Todd (Donna) Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Billy (Cathy) Triche; brother, Edgar (Susan) Gillis, Jr.; grandchildren, Courtney Savoy, Jake Roberts, Brooke Huff, Jalyn Roberts, Hunter Roberts, Jayda Roberts, Briana Hudson, Paulina Morales, Sophia Preston; 9 great- grandchildren; niece, Cally Brown; nephew, Colten Gillis and a host of other relatives and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Roberts; parents, Edgar Gillis, Sr. and Beverly Theriot. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 AM-12 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 PM at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.