Carol Ann Gillis Roberts
Carol Ann Gillis Roberts, 73, transitioned from her earthly life on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of St. Amant, LA. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She retired from Walmart Supercenter-Gonzales. Carol is survived by her children, Lisa (Steve) Cernich, Todd (Donna) Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Billy (Cathy) Triche; brother, Edgar (Susan) Gillis, Jr.; grandchildren, Courtney Savoy, Jake Roberts, Brooke Huff, Jalyn Roberts, Hunter Roberts, Jayda Roberts, Briana Hudson, Paulina Morales, Sophia Preston; 9 great- grandchildren; niece, Cally Brown; nephew, Colten Gillis and a host of other relatives and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Roberts; parents, Edgar Gillis, Sr. and Beverly Theriot. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 AM-12 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 PM at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
