Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann "Carolyn" Robinson Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Robinson Thomas (Carolyn), born March 4, 1958 went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 at age 61. Carolyn was a 1977 graduate of Scotlandville High School. She was a retired 30-year employee of the Southern University A & M College Department of Dining Services. Both visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA. The Rev. John Montgomery, Pastor. Bishop Thelma Pearl, of Disciples Outreach Ministry, Baton Rouge, LA, will deliver the eulogy. Survived by her husband, Warren Thomas; daughter, Daphne (Alvin) Stewart; son, Warren Robinson and friend Vanessa Mendoza, Fresno, TX; grandchildren, Alvin, Jr., Alexander, Adriana, Sophia, Aiden, and Camelia, Alexis and Austin; sisters Joann Matthews, Janet (Frank) Ducote, Wanda (Donald) Lee, Sylvia Collins and friend Dale Evans, Otis (Viola "Charlene") Robinson, and Cedric Robinson, devoted friends, Susie Wells, Mary Wells, and Ethel Sewell, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Earline Johnson Robinson, Sr., brother, Lester Haile; father-and mother-in-law, Felton and Louise Noel Thomas, and sister-in law, Alice Thomas Worthy. Carol Ann Robinson Thomas (Carolyn), born March 4, 1958 went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 at age 61. Carolyn was a 1977 graduate of Scotlandville High School. She was a retired 30-year employee of the Southern University A & M College Department of Dining Services. Both visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA. The Rev. John Montgomery, Pastor. Bishop Thelma Pearl, of Disciples Outreach Ministry, Baton Rouge, LA, will deliver the eulogy. Survived by her husband, Warren Thomas; daughter, Daphne (Alvin) Stewart; son, Warren Robinson and friend Vanessa Mendoza, Fresno, TX; grandchildren, Alvin, Jr., Alexander, Adriana, Sophia, Aiden, and Camelia, Alexis and Austin; sisters Joann Matthews, Janet (Frank) Ducote, Wanda (Donald) Lee, Sylvia Collins and friend Dale Evans, Otis (Viola "Charlene") Robinson, and Cedric Robinson, devoted friends, Susie Wells, Mary Wells, and Ethel Sewell, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Earline Johnson Robinson, Sr., brother, Lester Haile; father-and mother-in-law, Felton and Louise Noel Thomas, and sister-in law, Alice Thomas Worthy. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close