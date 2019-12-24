Carol Anne Williams (nee Adkins), age 74, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was the third child and first daughter of George Cannon and Mary Theresa Adkins (nee Walton), born on July 22, 1945, in Cottonport, Louisiana. Carol was a member of Istrouma Baptist Church and an Istrouma High graduate. She received her bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches where she began her teaching career in the Dance Department. Her teaching career continued after marriage in public and private schools in East Baton Rouge Parish. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and brother, George Cannon "Bub" Adkins, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, W. Charles Williams; sons, Jeffrey Scott Williams and Gregory Williams (Jennifer); and grandsons, Trevor and Jayce. Surviving siblings are W.E. "Bill" Adkins (Jimmie), Barbara Adkins, Rose Mary Smith, and Bonita Louis (David) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 12PM-2PM with services beginning at 2PM. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019