Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Memorial service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Obituary

Carol Anne Johnson, age 63 passed away July 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents: James A. Johnson, Jr. and Rachel Parker Johnson. Carol is survived by her brother, Richard C. Johnson of Baton Rouge and her sister, Elizabeth Sievertson and husband, Don of Humble, Texas. She is also survived by 3 nephews: Bryan Cooper and wife Karrie of Anderson, Texas; Josh Cooper and wife Jamie of Nacogdoches, Texas; Jason Sievertson of Humble, Texas; her niece, Courtney Sievertson of Humble, Texas; 3 great nephews: Justin Cooper, Eric Cooper and Jake Cooper of Anderson, Texas; and her great niece, Taylor Cooper of Anderson, Texas; and her beloved Dachshund, Max. Carol graduated from Tara High School in 1974. She attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., and received her bachelor's degree in computer science from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge in 1978. Carol also completed coursework toward a master's degree at The University of Houston, Houston, Texas. Carol began her career working for Amoco in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was employed in computer operations and research at Exxon for 36 years. Carol was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. She was passionate about helping others in her community. She volunteered at the Dad's Club teaching swimming for the Special Olympics and she also volunteered at Texas Children's Hospital. Carol enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading, playing bridge and tennis, her Dachshunds, and being a world traveler. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Greenoaks Memorial Park on September 14th at 10:00 am. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park will immediately follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to: Chapplewood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, Tx. 77024-6798. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019

