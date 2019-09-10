Carol Berry McMillan, 76, a resident of Zachary, LA, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was retired from LA State Department of Revenue. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 10:30 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Bro. Mike Morris. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her daughter, Jennie M. Stelly and husband, Daniel of St. Francisville, and grandchildren, Luke Stelly and Emily Stelly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. McMillan, son, Clifford McMillan and parents, Harlow and Ara Mae Berry. Pallbearers will be Daniel Stelly, Luke Stelly, Chris Stelly, Jessie Stelly, Jimmy Stelly and Josh Kleinpeter. She was an avid quilter, member of Foster Road Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Lane Regional Medical Center and special thanks to all the staff at The Crossing Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019