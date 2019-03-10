Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A long time resident of Baton Rouge, she died March 8, 2019 surrounded by family and her dear friend. A native of her beloved Russellville, Alabama, she lived the majority of her life in Baton Rouge. She attended Baton Rouge Jr and Sr High, Istrouma High, Class of 1960 and LSU. She was a retired Law School Secretary at LSU Law Center. She loved her time as a house mother for Pi Beta Phi and Delta Gamma Sororities. She loved spending time cooking, laughing with high school friends and spending time with grandchildren, whom she adored. Survived by daughters, Marcy Maurer (Tommy), Julie Byrd (Brian), and son Ty Bettison (Sarah), niece Troy Hayes, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by parents, Roberta Carter Fricks, and CJ Boothe, sister Susan Boothe Johnson, and son Trey Bettison. She looked forward to monthly lunches with her Istrouma Squaw Party group with dearest longtime friends, Linda Starnes McLauren and Caryl Crawford Branch. She loved her children, grandchildren and friends dearly. Memorial Service will be held at the private home of her daughter Marcy on Wednesday 5-8pm. A long time resident of Baton Rouge, she died March 8, 2019 surrounded by family and her dear friend. A native of her beloved Russellville, Alabama, she lived the majority of her life in Baton Rouge. She attended Baton Rouge Jr and Sr High, Istrouma High, Class of 1960 and LSU. She was a retired Law School Secretary at LSU Law Center. She loved her time as a house mother for Pi Beta Phi and Delta Gamma Sororities. She loved spending time cooking, laughing with high school friends and spending time with grandchildren, whom she adored. Survived by daughters, Marcy Maurer (Tommy), Julie Byrd (Brian), and son Ty Bettison (Sarah), niece Troy Hayes, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by parents, Roberta Carter Fricks, and CJ Boothe, sister Susan Boothe Johnson, and son Trey Bettison. She looked forward to monthly lunches with her Istrouma Squaw Party group with dearest longtime friends, Linda Starnes McLauren and Caryl Crawford Branch. She loved her children, grandchildren and friends dearly. Memorial Service will be held at the private home of her daughter Marcy on Wednesday 5-8pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close