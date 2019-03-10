A long time resident of Baton Rouge, she died March 8, 2019 surrounded by family and her dear friend. A native of her beloved Russellville, Alabama, she lived the majority of her life in Baton Rouge. She attended Baton Rouge Jr and Sr High, Istrouma High, Class of 1960 and LSU. She was a retired Law School Secretary at LSU Law Center. She loved her time as a house mother for Pi Beta Phi and Delta Gamma Sororities. She loved spending time cooking, laughing with high school friends and spending time with grandchildren, whom she adored. Survived by daughters, Marcy Maurer (Tommy), Julie Byrd (Brian), and son Ty Bettison (Sarah), niece Troy Hayes, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by parents, Roberta Carter Fricks, and CJ Boothe, sister Susan Boothe Johnson, and son Trey Bettison. She looked forward to monthly lunches with her Istrouma Squaw Party group with dearest longtime friends, Linda Starnes McLauren and Caryl Crawford Branch. She loved her children, grandchildren and friends dearly. Memorial Service will be held at the private home of her daughter Marcy on Wednesday 5-8pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019