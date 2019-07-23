Carol Brown Hissong died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet. She was 72 years old, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Bayou Pigeon. She was retired from DOTD, where she served for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Myron Edward "Ned" Hissong. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Thigpen; son, Jay Wright Hissong. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Myron "Alex" Beach, Brendan Edward Beach, Phoenix Brown Thigpen and Nathan James Hissong. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church-749 East Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Derek Brown, Patrick Brown, Henry Jumonville, Matt Shadwick, Paul Roberts and Andy Roberts.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 26, 2019