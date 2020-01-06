Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Collette Hotard. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Alphosnus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Alphosnus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Collette Hotard, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was born October 1, 1947 in Simmesport, La. Carol is survived by her daughters Dana Hotard Quebedeaux and husband Allen, Toni Hotard Cockerham and husband Daron, brother Ronnie Collette and wife Brenda Collette, grandchildren Brett Quebedeaux and wife AnnaMari, Blake Cockerham and wife Ashton, Brandi Quebedeaux, and Jamie Cockerham, great grandchildren Caroline Quebedeaux, and Audrey Cockerham. Carol was preceded in death by her by her daughter Sharon Kay Hotard, parents Anthony and Rosie Collette, grandparents Sam and Rose Maddie, and Nick and Frances Collette. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday January 8th, 2020. Visitation will continue Thursday January 9th, 2020 at St. Alphosnus Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Allen Quebedeaux, Daron Cockerham, Brett Quebedeaux, Blake Cockerham, Dustin Collette, and Mitchell Collette. Carol Collette Hotard, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was born October 1, 1947 in Simmesport, La. Carol is survived by her daughters Dana Hotard Quebedeaux and husband Allen, Toni Hotard Cockerham and husband Daron, brother Ronnie Collette and wife Brenda Collette, grandchildren Brett Quebedeaux and wife AnnaMari, Blake Cockerham and wife Ashton, Brandi Quebedeaux, and Jamie Cockerham, great grandchildren Caroline Quebedeaux, and Audrey Cockerham. Carol was preceded in death by her by her daughter Sharon Kay Hotard, parents Anthony and Rosie Collette, grandparents Sam and Rose Maddie, and Nick and Frances Collette. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday January 8th, 2020. Visitation will continue Thursday January 9th, 2020 at St. Alphosnus Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Allen Quebedeaux, Daron Cockerham, Brett Quebedeaux, Blake Cockerham, Dustin Collette, and Mitchell Collette. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close