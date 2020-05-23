Carol Conerly Hopper
1945 - 2020
Carol Conerly Hopper, age 74, passed away on May 17, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born July 1, 1945 in Baton Rouge, the second of four children. Her father was the branch manager for Sealtest Foods while her mother ran the house. Carol graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1963 and earned her bachelor's degree in Education from LSU where she met Michael "Mike" Hopper. Mike and Carol married in 1967, Carol earned her master's, and the couple moved to Houston. Carol taught math and later became the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Aldine Junior High. A few years after their first daughter was born the couple decided to move back home to Baton Rouge. In Baton Rouge Carol taught middle school math off and on while Mike worked at the Exxon plastics plant, and their second daughter was born. Carol made sure both of her children graduated high school with honors and were very involved in both church and school activities. Throughout her life Carol remained an avid sports fan, especially of LSU, the Saints, and the Astros. In her later years Carol enjoyed many an afternoon on the Amite River with her family, a book from her extensive home library, and the daily New York Times crossword puzzle. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn "Dutch" Varnado Conerly. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hopper; daughter, Lindsay Hopper; daughter, Erin Rogers, her husband, Kendal, and their son, Hayden; older sister, Lelia Prange, and her husband Joseph; younger brother, James Conerly Jr., and his wife Betty; and younger sister, Jane Blades, and her husband Wesley. A private memorial service for the family will be held at Pine Ridge Methodist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Ridge Methodist Church, 3893 Hwy 440, Kentwood, Louisiana 70444, or to a charity of your choice. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Carol was a wonderful sister n law. She was full of fun, books & she loved her family very much. I will miss her & all she did to help me after my husband passed away. Michael supported me during my time in helping me with his twin brother, Melvin. Forever grateful & she will be missed by so many.
Nancy Hopper
Family
May 20, 2020
Carol lived her life well ... she showed love by giving help to those who needed care, and enjoyed her family and friends. She loved working in her yard. I know the plants and flowers in Heaven will be even more beautiful as they receive her meticulous care. She will be missed.
Dorthey Rogers
Family
May 20, 2020
I am so heartbroken to hear this sad news. Carol was always so sweet to me - she was a great neighbor. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. May God send them comfort and peace.
Carol Rumfola Jenkins
Friend
May 20, 2020
Although we hardly knew Carol, we know of her devotion to her family and her faith. Our deepest sympathy to your family.
Marvin Fletcher
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
Mrs. Carol was a lovely lady and know she will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be with the Hopper and Rogers family.
With deepest sympathy,
Caroline Burke Cerise and family
Caroline Cerise
Friend
May 19, 2020
Beautiful lady inside and out. I am happy to have known her Will miss seeing her face.
Angela Roy
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
I will miss Carol so much. Sharing authors and books with her and just talking about so many things. She was a great friend. Love, Julie
Julie Smith
Friend
May 19, 2020
My sincere sympathy, my thoughts and prayers are with you all
Ann Huff
May 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy
St Helena Parish Sheriffs Department
