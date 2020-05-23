Carol Conerly Hopper, age 74, passed away on May 17, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born July 1, 1945 in Baton Rouge, the second of four children. Her father was the branch manager for Sealtest Foods while her mother ran the house. Carol graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1963 and earned her bachelor's degree in Education from LSU where she met Michael "Mike" Hopper. Mike and Carol married in 1967, Carol earned her master's, and the couple moved to Houston. Carol taught math and later became the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Aldine Junior High. A few years after their first daughter was born the couple decided to move back home to Baton Rouge. In Baton Rouge Carol taught middle school math off and on while Mike worked at the Exxon plastics plant, and their second daughter was born. Carol made sure both of her children graduated high school with honors and were very involved in both church and school activities. Throughout her life Carol remained an avid sports fan, especially of LSU, the Saints, and the Astros. In her later years Carol enjoyed many an afternoon on the Amite River with her family, a book from her extensive home library, and the daily New York Times crossword puzzle. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn "Dutch" Varnado Conerly. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hopper; daughter, Lindsay Hopper; daughter, Erin Rogers, her husband, Kendal, and their son, Hayden; older sister, Lelia Prange, and her husband Joseph; younger brother, James Conerly Jr., and his wife Betty; and younger sister, Jane Blades, and her husband Wesley. A private memorial service for the family will be held at Pine Ridge Methodist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Ridge Methodist Church, 3893 Hwy 440, Kentwood, Louisiana 70444, or to a charity of your choice. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.