Carol Elizabeth Nicholas Temple, , 67, a resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00 am until service time at 11:30 am conducted by Rev. Clark Fooshee, Jr. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Belinda Smith and her husband Brad of Jackson, LA; Margaret Harrell and her husband Ernest of Joelton, TN; one son, Hiram "Sam" C. Temple, III., and his wife Michelle of Clinton; one brother, Michael Nicholas and wife Donna of St. Francisville, LA , grandchildren: Thomas Aaron Smith, Thomas Charles Harrell, Brennan Michael Temple, Chloe Elizabeth Harrell, Austin Guillory and Jared Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Hiram "Tony" Charles Temple Jr., parents, Joseph Raymond Nicholas and Lena Kimble Nicholas and brother, Austin Kimble. Pallbearers will be Thomas Smith, Thomas Harrell, Brennan Temple, Austin Guillory, Jared Patterson and Billy Temple, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Nicholas, Brad Smith and Ernest Harrell. She loved her family, cherished her grandchildren and adored her dog Gus. She was a devoted member of New Life Worship Church in St. Francisville. She retired from the US Post Office where she worked for more than 25 years. She loved living the simple country life. She loved fishing and could sit on the bank all day whether the fish were biting or not. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and knew He would never leave her nor forsake her. Hebrews 13:5. Memorial donations may be made to New Life Worship Church, PO Box 504, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.