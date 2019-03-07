Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on March 5th in her home surrounded by loved ones and her dog Maya after a dignified and courageous battle with cancer, she was 76 years old. She was born on December 17th, 1942 in Baton Rouge to C.E. "Punk" Smith and Beulah A. Smith. She worked for her father's company Smith Cabinet Works, Dixon Memorial Hospital, and was even a small business owner. However, her most important job was that of a mother, a nana, an aunt, and a friend. She opened her home up to countless people over the years not just to family but friends as well. She was considered a second mom to many friends and kids over generations, was loved by all that knew her, and will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by parents C.E. and Beulah Arnold Smith, son Joey Lejeune, brother Jerry Smith, sister Peggy Smith Benton, niece Jodi Benton and nephew Jay Smith. She is survived by her son Todd Lejeune and his wife Ashley. Daughter Joelle Sibley and her husband Forrest. Grandchildren Peyton, Reyna, and Tristan Lejeune. Dakota, Arden, and Bryden Sibley. Loni Sibley Simpson and husband Cory. Great grandchildren Vador and Hazel Simpson. Nephew Mark Benton, his wife Tina, and brother in law Jerry Benton. Niece Debbie Smith, her daughter Stephanie, and grandson Kristian Stroud. A celebration of Carol Faye "Puddin" Smith Lejeune's life will be held at Todd Lejeune's residence in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Saturday, March 9th at 3 PM. Special thanks to the staff at Pinnacle Hospice especially Brandi, and her personal doctors Dr. Ryan Shows and Dr. Maurice Nassar. In lieu of flowers, she would like donations sent to , Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Faye Smith 'Puddin' Lejeune.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019