On October 19, 2019, Carol Foutch Lee passed away peacefully at home in Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Lee, and her parents, David Sr. and Millie Foutch. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donnie R. Lee, daughter Melissa Lee, and son Patrick Lee, three sisters, Beverly Stanley, Janet Roop, Cindy Thornton, and one brother David Foutch Jr. (Gina). Visitation will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 1pm until service at 2pm. Carol was a woman of faith and loved traveling with her family, especially to the beach. She was also an avid crafter, enjoying needlework and quilting. She donated her time and talents making quilts and baby blankets for charity organizations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's honor to Baton Rouge Quilts for Kids.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019