Carol Gaspard passed away on April 1, 2019 at her home in Baker, LA at the age of 63. Carol was born in Cottonport, LA on July 12, 1955. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years Michael SR, 2 children Michael JR and Genique; 5 grandchildren Kimberly, Victoria, Bryanna, Sarah, and Adam; 1 great-grandchild Naomi; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Her family loved spending many Sunday afternoons and Holidays together joking, laughing, reminiscing, and getting the newest chapter of their lives. She wrote in her journals daily, loved collecting dolphin statues & figurines, doing crossword puzzles, looking at the turtles in the pond, and many years of camping with the family. Her and her husband were members of Bethany World Prayer Center since 1994. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Funeral Home Neptune Society - New Orleans

