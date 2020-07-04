1/1
Carol Hinton Zumbro
Carol Hinton Zumbro, a native of Hattiesburg, MS and resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 73. Carol was a Christian mother and grannie and loved spending time with her family. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone and you could not get by without a hug from her. She loved going on vacations, fishing and watching wrestling. She was a member of Redeemer Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William R. Zumbro; her daughters, Melissa Day and husband William E. Day and Melanie Sandifer and husband Gary Sandifer, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jane Daughdrill, William Daughdrill, Brie Sandifer, Allie Sandifer, Grant Sandifer; and she was a grannie to foster kids. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl B. Hinton and Virginia Hinton; and infant son, William Zumbro, Jr. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Masks are mandatory if you are attending the service. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
